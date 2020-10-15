Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

Harsh Vardhan remembers sacrifice of lakhs of 'corona warriors' amid Navratri celebration



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on October 18 remembered the sacrifice of Corona warriors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "This Navratri, I urge you to be mindful of your role in defeating COVID-19. As we bow down in prayer, we must keep sacrifice of lakhs of corona warriors in our thoughts, those who've lost their lives and those who're battling the dreaded disease for saving us. I have decided to keep my celebrations subdued. There is so much suffering across the world due to the pandemic. We must all let charity take precedence, donate with a large heart to the underprivileged." "Find poor people in your neighbourhood. Buy their children new clothes, sweets and articles of need, you'll feel good. As we worship Maa Shakti in her nine avatars, I hope to see more empowered women and a society free of discrimination and atrocities against women," he added.

