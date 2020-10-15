Global  
 

Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020
Earlier this year singer Christopher Cross contracted COVID-19, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disease affecting the body's immune system. Hospitalized in the ICU, he was paralyzed and almost died. In this preview of an exclusive interview with correspondent Serena Altschul to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning" October 18, Cross explains his conversation with a higher power, “whoever He or She is,” about his future.
COVID-19 nearly killed Grammy-winner Christopher Cross

 Preview: The singer-songwriter was paralyzed and in intensive care for what he tells "CBS Sunday Morning" were the worst 10 days of his life
CBS News

