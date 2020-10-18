SR-520 bridge across Lake Washington to close over weekend Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Getting over Lake Washington is going to be harder this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close portions of state Route 520 in both directions starting Friday night for a construction project. Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 and ending at 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, the bridge will be closed between Montlake Boulevard to 92nd Avenue Northeast. Crews will be shifting highway lanes and creating work zones to help build the concrete lid that will go over SR 520 as part of the $455 million Montlake Project.

