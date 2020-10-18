Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christopher Cross on surviving COVID

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the body's immune system. Hospitalized in the ICU, the Grammy-winner was paralyzed and almost died. In his first television interview since his illness, Cross talks with correspondent Serena Altschul about his near-death experience; being a long-haul COVID survivor; and his return to the recording studio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christopher Cross Christopher Cross American singer-songwriter

Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

 In his first TV interview since contracting the coronavirus, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about his diagnosis for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News

COVID-19 nearly killed Grammy-winner Christopher Cross

 Preview: The singer-songwriter was paralyzed and in intensive care for what he tells "CBS Sunday Morning" were the worst 10 days of his life
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open up

 The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

People sent to 'non-existent' Covid testing site in Sevenoaks

 Kent County Council apologise after people sent to a mobile unit that has not yet been installed.
BBC News

Guillain–Barré syndrome Autoimmune disease affecting the peripheral nervous system


Serena Altschul Serena Altschul American broadcast journalist


Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan [Video]

Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on October 18 said he welcomes criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Why should I not respect Modi ji. Only he called me for support when my father was admitted to ICU. The CM is anxious to portray a distance and wedge between LJP and BJP. I'd like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from the PM." Bihar will go for three-phased elections starting from October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio's COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for Greater Cincinnatians living and working on state lines [Video]

Ohio's COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for Greater Cincinnatians living and working on state lines

A new COVID-19 advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health warns that cross-border travel from Ohio into Indiana is dangerous. The advisory, in effect as of Thursday, says people living in Ohio..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:12Published
COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for some Tri-State residents [Video]

COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for some Tri-State residents

A new COVID-19 advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health warns that cross-border travel from Ohio into Indiana is dangerous. The advisory, in effect as of Thursday, says people living in Ohio..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:19Published
'Mission: Impossible 7' resumes filming in Italy [Video]

'Mission: Impossible 7' resumes filming in Italy

Tom Cruise is back in Italy as he resumes filming 'Mission: Impossible 7.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Cross on surviving COVID

 Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the...
CBS News

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worsens, shifted to ICU

 Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health deteriorated,...
Mid-Day

'I shouldn't be here': Wisconsin bar owner in ICU with COVID-19 blames Trump for out-of-control pandemic

 The owner of a beloved Oshkosh bar is in the ICU with COVID-19 and blames the president for an out-of-control pandemic that has infected his family.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this