|
Christopher Cross on surviving COVID
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the body's immune system. Hospitalized in the ICU, the Grammy-winner was paralyzed and almost died. In his first television interview since his illness, Cross talks with correspondent Serena Altschul about his near-death experience; being a long-haul COVID survivor; and his return to the recording studio.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christopher Cross American singer-songwriter
Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illnessIn his first TV interview since contracting the coronavirus, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about his diagnosis for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and..
CBS News
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News
COVID-19 nearly killed Grammy-winner Christopher CrossPreview: The singer-songwriter was paralyzed and in intensive care for what he tells "CBS Sunday Morning" were the worst 10 days of his life
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open upThe NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
People sent to 'non-existent' Covid testing site in SevenoaksKent County Council apologise after people sent to a mobile unit that has not yet been installed.
BBC News
Guillain–Barré syndrome Autoimmune disease affecting the peripheral nervous system
Serena Altschul American broadcast journalist
Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine
Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this