Explosion at shopping center in Virginia rattles residents for miles

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
A building explosion took place at a shopping center in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on October 17.
 
'I saw a big mushroom cloud': Clues sought in Virginia shopping center explosion that rattled residents for miles

 Investigators hunted for clues behind a thunderous explosion that leveled a strip mall, injured five people and rattled residents in Harrisonburg, Va.
 
USATODAY.com

Military Names Air Force Judge for Guantánamo Bay 9/11 Trial

 The latest judge assigned to the long-running death penalty case is based in Virginia and has had a military career that focused on defense work.
NYTimes.com

A judge extends Virginia’s voter registration deadline after Tuesday’s outage.

 A federal judge extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, after a cut cable brought down the online system hours before..
NYTimes.com

At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall
Indian Express Also reported by •TIME

At 87, all my mom wanted was to vote in this election

 As her health deteriorated, Virginia Garcia stopped voting. But this year was different. This year, she wanted to have a say.
USATODAY.com

