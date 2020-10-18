|
Explosion at shopping center in Virginia rattles residents for miles
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
A building explosion took place at a shopping center in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on October 17.
Virginia State in the United States
'I saw a big mushroom cloud': Clues sought in Virginia shopping center explosion that rattled residents for milesInvestigators hunted for clues behind a thunderous explosion that leveled a strip mall, injured five people and rattled residents in Harrisonburg, Va.
Military Names Air Force Judge for Guantánamo Bay 9/11 TrialThe latest judge assigned to the long-running death penalty case is based in Virginia and has had a military career that focused on defense work.
A judge extends Virginia’s voter registration deadline after Tuesday’s outage.A federal judge extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, after a cut cable brought down the online system hours before..
Harrisonburg, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States
