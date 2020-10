WATCH: Broncos’ Michael Ojemudia forces fumble, Justin Simmons recovers against Patriots Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

With the Patriots threatening at midfield in the third quarter, Broncos rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia punched the ball out of Ryan Izzo's hands and safety Justin Simmons picked up the fumble. 👓 View full article

