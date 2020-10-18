‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Strangulation Charges Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Tim Allen’s oldest son on “Home Improvement,” was arrested on domestic assault and strangulation charges in Eugene, Oregon, the AP reported on Saturday.



The Eugene Police Department told the AP that Bryan is accused of assaulting his 27-year-old girlfriend by obstructing her breathing and grabbing her phone to keep her from calling 911. Bryan, 39, was sitting outside his apartment when police arrived; his girlfriend was at a neighboring apartment and declined medical assistance.



*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography



The actor was booked into Lane County jail, per the AP, after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A potential representative for Bryan did not respond to a request for comment.



Bryan starred as Brad Taylor on ABC’s “Home Improvement” from 1991 to 1999. It’s been nearly a decade since he appeared in a TV show or movie.



