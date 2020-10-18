Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Strangulation Charges

The Wrap Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Strangulation ChargesActor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Tim Allen’s oldest son on “Home Improvement,” was arrested on domestic assault and strangulation charges in Eugene, Oregon, the AP reported on Saturday.

The Eugene Police Department told the AP that Bryan is accused of assaulting his 27-year-old girlfriend by obstructing her breathing and grabbing her phone to keep her from calling 911. Bryan, 39, was sitting outside his apartment when police arrived; his girlfriend was at a neighboring apartment and declined medical assistance.

*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography

The actor was booked into Lane County jail, per the AP, after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A potential representative for Bryan did not respond to a request for comment.

Bryan starred as Brad Taylor on ABC’s “Home Improvement” from 1991 to 1999. It’s been nearly a decade since he appeared in a TV show or movie.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Suspect Arrested in Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murder Case

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography

UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Arrested After Accusations of Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Did roofer facing fraud charges lie on his state license application? Regulators want to know. [Video]

Did roofer facing fraud charges lie on his state license application? Regulators want to know.

Roofer James "Jim" Kenton with Tennessee Metal Roofing already faces home improvement fraud charges in Nashville and now state regulators confirm they're taking another look at his state home..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:44Published
Father-Son Duo Now Facing More Charges [Video]

Father-Son Duo Now Facing More Charges

A father and son accused of collecting thousands of dollars from homeowners and failing to complete improvement jobs are facing more charges. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:10Published
Father And Son Accused In Home Improvement Scam [Video]

Father And Son Accused In Home Improvement Scam

A father and son are facing felony charges spanning multiple counties. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

 Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan is in police custody for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend. The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to...
E! Online

“Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

 EUGENE, Ore. -- Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces...
Denver Post

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Strangulation

 Tim Allen's eldest boy on "Home Improvement" is all grown up ... and sitting in a jail cell for allegedly choking out his girlfriend. Zachery Ty Bryan was...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this