Stimulus Update: IRS Is Reaching Out To People Who Have Not Received Their Stimulus Check Yet Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Stimulus checks of $1,200 were not able to reach many lower-income households, and now the IRS is going to give them another chance. Stimulus checks of $1,200 were not able to reach many lower-income households, and now the IRS is going to give them another chance. 👓 View full article