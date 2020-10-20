|
Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Google is vowing to fight the Justice Department in court after prosecutors accused the company of locking out competition with an illegal monopoly. Jeff Pegues has more on the case.
