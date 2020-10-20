Global  
 

Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Google is vowing to fight the Justice Department in court after prosecutors accused the company of locking out competition with an illegal monopoly. Jeff Pegues has more on the case.
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Published
News video: Will the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit affect your 'Googling'?

Will the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit affect your 'Googling'? 00:46

 Does Google's dominance in search harm you? The Justice Department's antitrust suit thinks so.

Watergate Led to Reforms. Now, Would-Be Reformers Believe, So Will Trump.

 Among the possibilities are proposals developed by a Justice Department official from the Bush administration and a White House counsel under President Barack..
NYTimes.com

US election: Trump pressures Attorney General to investigate Bidens as election nears

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter,..
New Zealand Herald

Google Justice Department antitrust lawsuit explained: This is what it means for you

 Does Google's dominance in search harm you? Everything you need to know about how the Justice Department's antitrust suit filed Thursday affects you.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 20 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: DOJ sues Google on antitrust concerns; Turkish troops withdraw from Syria; Pope Francis conducts mass in mask; Israel..
USATODAY.com

How Google evolved from 'cuddly' startup to antitrust target

 In Google's infancy, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin reviled Microsoft as a technological bully that ruthlessly abused its dominance of the personal..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. sues Google, says breakup may be needed [Video]

U.S. sues Google, says breakup may be needed

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet search and advertising company. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

DOJ charges Russian military officers in hacking and malware attacks

 Federal prosecutors have charged six Russian military officers with cyberattacks on targets around the world designed to, in part, interfere with international..
CBS News

