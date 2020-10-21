President Trump Tax Records Show He Maintains Chinese Bank Account, Sheds Light in Business Pursuit
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () President Trump has his tax records published, following the $750 federal tax issue, a new article from The New York Times show he has maintained his Chinese bank account. This raises the question on whether he has business dealings in China that he has not declared.
'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley is standing by her man--politically, at least.
Business Insider reports Alley has endorsed President Trump for a second term, saying on Twitter she supports..