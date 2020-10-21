President Trump Tax Records Show He Maintains Chinese Bank Account, Sheds Light in Business Pursuit Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

President Trump has his tax records published, following the $750 federal tax issue, a new article from The New York Times show he has maintained his Chinese bank account. This raises the question on whether he has business dealings in China that he has not declared.


