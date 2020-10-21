Global  
 

President Trump Tax Records Show He Maintains Chinese Bank Account, Sheds Light in Business Pursuit

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
President Trump Tax Records Show He Maintains Chinese Bank Account, Sheds Light in Business PursuitPresident Trump has his tax records published, following the $750 federal tax issue, a new article from The New York Times show he has maintained his Chinese bank account. This raises the question on whether he has business dealings in China that he has not declared.
