Nigerian forces accused of shooting & killing anti-police-brutality protesters

CBS News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Security forces in Nigeria have sparked global outrage after shooting protesters demonstrating against police brutality. Witnesses say several protesters were killed in overnight as people broke a curfew set by the government. BBC News correspondent Ishaq Khali reports from Nigeria's capital city of Abuja.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses 01:42

 Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters. Gloria Tso reports.

Nigerian forces accused of killing anti-police brutality protesters

 Biden calls on Nigeria's leader and military to "cease the violent crackdown" as protesters claim uniformed men "kept on shooting and shooting at us."
CBS News

