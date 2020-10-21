|
Nigerian forces accused of shooting & killing anti-police-brutality protesters
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Security forces in Nigeria have sparked global outrage after shooting protesters demonstrating against police brutality. Witnesses say several protesters were killed in overnight as people broke a curfew set by the government. BBC News correspondent Ishaq Khali reports from Nigeria's capital city of Abuja.
