Nigerian forces accused of shooting & killing anti-police-brutality protesters

Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality



Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was “credible butdisturbing evidence” that security forces had fatally shot protesters who weredemonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew being imposed.

