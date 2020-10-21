Photos: The Most Impressive Halloween House In Brooklyn Has Socially Distanced Scares This Year
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () "This is also the first year we've gotten notes and cards slipped in the mail slot thanking us, and saying things like, 'This is exactly what we needed this year.'" [ more › ]
Halloween is more than just a holiday that comes once a year for Mike Meola. Halloween is a year-round celebration that Meola has incorporated into his life since he was a kid.“My family always made Halloween special,” said Meola. His love for the spooky holiday turned into a career by creating...
