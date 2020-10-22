Global  
 

Grenell Pursued Talks Over Change of Power in Venezuela

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A close ally of President Trump quietly met with an associate of President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States does not recognize as the leader of Venezuela.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Man Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor Before Trump Rally

 Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, of Norfolk, Va., sent dozens of threatening emails to try to get President Trump’s campaign rally canceled, officials said.
NYTimes.com

Trump paints dystopian picture of US under Biden

 On the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

The impact of Trump's ban on racial sensitivity training

 In September, the Trump administration ordered federal agencies to stop offering employees certain diversity trainings on racial and gender biases. Glenn Harris..
CBS News

Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

 Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on..
TMZ.com

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro [Video]

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro

Mike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity [Video]

Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:16Published
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity' [Video]

UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'

A UN investigation alleges Venezuelan authorities have used arbitrary killings and torture to undermine human rights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published
US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling [Video]

US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling

Venezuelan opposition and the US say the electoral council is full of Maduro loyalists and cannot oversee a free vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Top 12 Reasons Biden Is Not My Fault – OpEd

Top 12 Reasons Biden Is Not My Fault – OpEd When the Democratic Party decided it preferred Trump to Bernie and would rather nominate to run against Trump a more corporate-friendly candidate who was polling...
Eurasia Review

Trump appointee claims Trump is the real victim of bizarre emails targeting Democrats

 The Director of National Intelligence wants you to know who the real victim is here.  In a hastily convened press conference Wednesday night, John Ratcliffe,...
Mashable

Trump campaign takes over YouTube masthead for debate day with help of UFC supporters

 EXCLUSIVE: President Trump's campaign Thursday will take over YouTube's masthead for 24 hours, controlling the prime internet real estate on the day of final...
FOXNews.com


