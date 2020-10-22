|
Grenell Pursued Talks Over Change of Power in Venezuela
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A close ally of President Trump quietly met with an associate of President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States does not recognize as the leader of Venezuela.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Man Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor Before Trump RallyAdam Maxwell Donn, 40, of Norfolk, Va., sent dozens of threatening emails to try to get President Trump’s campaign rally canceled, officials said.
NYTimes.com
Trump paints dystopian picture of US under BidenOn the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
The impact of Trump's ban on racial sensitivity trainingIn September, the Trump administration ordered federal agencies to stop offering employees certain diversity trainings on racial and gender biases. Glenn Harris..
CBS News
Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of PresidencyDonald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on..
TMZ.com
Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela
US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:16Published
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42Published
US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this