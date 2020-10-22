Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: 'Witch City' announces stricter Halloween guidelines; San Quentin ordered to cut prison population; Spain tops 1M cases

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Salem, Massachusetts, announces strict Halloween rules. San Quentin ordered to cut prison population. Obama digs in on Trump. Latest COVID news.
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Court Orders Immediate Release Or Transfer 1,700 San Quentin Prison Inmates Over Virus Outbreak

Court Orders Immediate Release Or Transfer 1,700 San Quentin Prison Inmates Over Virus Outbreak 00:29

 A state appeals court ordered San Quentin State Prison to immediately cut its inmate population by half Tuesday, which would require transferring or releasing about 1,700 inmates, citing the state’s inability to manage a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the prison.

San Quentin Ordered to Reduce Prison Population by Half Over Virus Fears

 It wasn’t clear how many inmates might be released early or transferred to other facilities, given that San Quentin houses some of California’s most..
NYTimes.com

Halloween 2020: Parents get creative to get candy to kids even during pandemic

 Parents are going to extremes to make sure no kid goes without candy this Halloween.
USATODAY.com

Candy slide trend keeps Halloween tradition alive

 American families are creating creepy contraptions to give out candy on Halloween as a way to protect trick-or-treaters from getting or spreading COVID-19. One..
USATODAY.com
Limor Suss| Morning Blend [Video]

Limor Suss| Morning Blend

Limor Suss shares some of her favorite Halloween fun finds.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:44Published

Watch live: Mass. governor on precautions in Salem before Halloween

 Salem typically attracts half a million visitors during October but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is asking visitors without plans to not visit.
CBS News

Massachusetts governor talks vaccine distribution plan

 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is developing a plan to distribute a COVID-19 ​vaccine once one or more become available...
CBS News

Watch live: Massachusetts governor gives COVID-19 update

 More than 800 new cases were reported in the state on Monday.
CBS News

Obama tears into Trump over economy and coronavirus handling [Video]

Obama tears into Trump over economy and coronavirus handling

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:39Published
Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch [Video]

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch

The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:34Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump’s Cash Crunch Constrains His Campaign at a Critical Juncture

 With far less money that anticipated, campaign officials are scrambling to address a severe financial disadvantage against Joseph R. Biden Jr., producing..
NYTimes.com

Trump Promised Seniors Drug Discount Cards. They May Be Illegal.

 A proposal announced by President Trump last month was to send older Americans $200 discount cards to offset prescription costs. It’s not going to happen..
NYTimes.com

Absentee or early voting? Here is the best way to vote in 2020, according to experts and activists

 Many Americans are concerned about the risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls. They also worry about their vote being counted.
 
USATODAY.com

Tony Smith: Hull KR head coach self-isolating for 14 days

 Hull KR coach Tony Smith is to spend 14 days self-isolating after being in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, who said the new tier system was confusing, Mr Malthouse said the different rules can seem "complicated". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Court Orders Release Of 1700 San Quentin Inmates Over COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Court Orders Release Of 1700 San Quentin Inmates Over COVID-19 Outbreak

An appeals court in San Francisco has ordered San Quentin to release more than half the inmates. Others must be transferred. Betty Yu tells us it's because of how the prison mishandled the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
San Francisco Announces Reopening Of City's Playgrounds With Some Restrictions [Video]

San Francisco Announces Reopening Of City's Playgrounds With Some Restrictions

Michelle Griego reports on San Francisco Mayor London Breed announcing the reopening of playground in the city for the first time since COVID-19 shutdown in March (10-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:01Published
County issues guidelines for safe Halloween [Video]

County issues guidelines for safe Halloween

San Diego County officials released guidelines on how San Diegans can safely enjoy trick-or-treating and other festivities associated with Halloween.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:29Published

