Coronavirus updates: 'Witch City' announces stricter Halloween guidelines; San Quentin ordered to cut prison population; Spain tops 1M cases

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions



Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, who said the new tier system was confusing, Mr Malthouse said the different rules can seem "complicated". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970