|
Coronavirus updates: 'Witch City' announces stricter Halloween guidelines; San Quentin ordered to cut prison population; Spain tops 1M cases
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Salem, Massachusetts, announces strict Halloween rules. San Quentin ordered to cut prison population. Obama digs in on Trump. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
San Quentin State Prison California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation state prison for men
San Quentin Ordered to Reduce Prison Population by Half Over Virus FearsIt wasn’t clear how many inmates might be released early or transferred to other facilities, given that San Quentin houses some of California’s most..
NYTimes.com
Halloween Holiday celebrated October 31
Halloween 2020: Parents get creative to get candy to kids even during pandemicParents are going to extremes to make sure no kid goes without candy this Halloween.
USATODAY.com
Candy slide trend keeps Halloween tradition aliveAmerican families are creating creepy contraptions to give out candy on Halloween as a way to protect trick-or-treaters from getting or spreading COVID-19. One..
USATODAY.com
Limor Suss| Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:44Published
Salem, Massachusetts City in Massachusetts, United States
Watch live: Mass. governor on precautions in Salem before HalloweenSalem typically attracts half a million visitors during October but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is asking visitors without plans to not visit.
CBS News
Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States
Massachusetts governor talks vaccine distribution planMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is developing a plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once one or more become available...
CBS News
Watch live: Massachusetts governor gives COVID-19 updateMore than 800 new cases were reported in the state on Monday.
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama tears into Trump over economy and coronavirus handling
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:39Published
Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:34Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Trump’s Cash Crunch Constrains His Campaign at a Critical JunctureWith far less money that anticipated, campaign officials are scrambling to address a severe financial disadvantage against Joseph R. Biden Jr., producing..
NYTimes.com
Trump Promised Seniors Drug Discount Cards. They May Be Illegal.A proposal announced by President Trump last month was to send older Americans $200 discount cards to offset prescription costs. It’s not going to happen..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Absentee or early voting? Here is the best way to vote in 2020, according to experts and activistsMany Americans are concerned about the risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls. They also worry about their vote being counted.
USATODAY.com
Tony Smith: Hull KR head coach self-isolating for 14 daysHull KR coach Tony Smith is to spend 14 days self-isolating after being in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this