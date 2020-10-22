Global  
 

With Billions at Stake, New York Sues Trump Over ‘Anarchist’ Label

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
New York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., all so-called “anarchist jurisdictions,” are trying to stop the Trump administration from withholding federal funds.
New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Oregon Oregon State in northwestern United States

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

