F.D.A. Approves Remdesivir as First Drug to Treat Covid-19

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The move indicated that the drug had cleared more rigorous hurdles since it was given emergency authorization in May.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital 00:53

 The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivir

 US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
New Zealand Herald

FDA approves remdesivir as first treatment for coronavirus

 The Food and Drug Administration has approved remdesivir for the treatment of the coronavirus, and it comes as some cities across the country are seeing spikes..
CBS News

FDA approves remdesivir for COVID-19

 The antiviral drug reduces recovery time but has not been found to cut the risk of dying from COVID-19.
CBS News

FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19

 Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized..
The Verge

Remdesivir Remdesivir Antiviral drug

WHO study shows Remdesivir does little to prevent COVID-19 deaths

 The antiviral drug has been considered one of the most promising COVID-19 treatments and was among those given to President Trump when he was hospitalized for..
CBS News
Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO [Video]

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO

Anti-viral medication remdesivir was found to have little or no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay or chances of survival, according to a clinical trial by the World Health Organization. Adam Reed has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Covid: Remdesivir 'has little or no effect' on survival, says WHO

 Drug manufacturer Gilead has questioned the findings, from a clinical study by the WHO.
BBC News

