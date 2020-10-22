|
F.D.A. Approves Remdesivir as First Drug to Treat Covid-19
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The move indicated that the drug had cleared more rigorous hurdles since it was given emergency authorization in May.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivirUS regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
New Zealand Herald
FDA approves remdesivir as first treatment for coronavirusThe Food and Drug Administration has approved remdesivir for the treatment of the coronavirus, and it comes as some cities across the country are seeing spikes..
CBS News
FDA approves remdesivir for COVID-19The antiviral drug reduces recovery time but has not been found to cut the risk of dying from COVID-19.
CBS News
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized..
The Verge
Remdesivir Antiviral drug
WHO study shows Remdesivir does little to prevent COVID-19 deathsThe antiviral drug has been considered one of the most promising COVID-19 treatments and was among those given to President Trump when he was hospitalized for..
CBS News
Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
Covid: Remdesivir 'has little or no effect' on survival, says WHODrug manufacturer Gilead has questioned the findings, from a clinical study by the WHO.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this