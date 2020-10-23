Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

Colorado wildfire explodes in size, forcing evacuations

 A wildfire burning in Colorado has grown more than 100,000 acres over the span of a few hours.
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, October 22nd: U.S. jobless claims see slight drop; GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Dems boycott; Residents leave..
USATODAY.com

Raging Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

 A wildfire has exploded in size overnight, and is closing in on homes in Grand County, Colorado. Omar Villafranca reports.
CBS News

Jared Polis Jared Polis 43rd Governor of Colorado


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid 19 coronavirus: Hundreds forced into isolation as another coronavirus case confirmed at Melbourne school

 Hundreds are in isolation as another contact at a Melbourne school tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern about easing restrictions. Nearly 1000 people..
New Zealand Herald
Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval [Video]

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivir

 US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
New Zealand Herald

Rocky Mountain National Park Rocky Mountain National Park

Residents leave homes near Colorado wildfires

 Residents in and around a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park have evacuated and the park was closed as one of several fires in northern Colorado..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Windy conditions bring smoke from wildfires to Front Range, unhealthy air quality in spots [Video]

Windy conditions bring smoke from wildfires to Front Range, unhealthy air quality in spots

Strong winds pushed across parts of Colorado earlier Wednesday morning, moving smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County into the northern Front Range. More windy conditions persisted through..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:49Published
Smoky Bay Area Air Prompts Worries About Health, Athletic Practices Canceled [Video]

Smoky Bay Area Air Prompts Worries About Health, Athletic Practices Canceled

Wildfire smoke sent Bay Area air quality to unhealthy levels again on Monday, prompting concerns about long-term health effects and leading to the cancellation of athletic practices for students in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published
How to Find The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) on the Web [Video]

How to Find The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) on the Web

KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck said Airnow.gov is the gold standard when it comes to Air Quality Index readings during this time of smoke-filled skies. (9-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

 DENVER (AP) — Orange skies, winds gusting up to 70 mph, smoke tornadoes and hazardous air. While it could be an apocalyptic scene out of a movie, it's become...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comSBSUpworthy

AP Top Stories October 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, October 22nd: U.S. jobless claims see slight drop; GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Dems boycott; Residents leave...
USATODAY.com

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

 The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSUpworthyFOXNews.com

Tweets about this