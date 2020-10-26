|
Why not make Election Day a national holiday?
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Voting advocates support it, but election experts say getting the day off isn't the right approach to bolster turnout.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Election day
Snapchat’s dancing hot dog returns for Election DayMy cat, Moo, loves to make plans to vote.
There’s just over a week left until Election Day and Snapchat is reviving one of its most beloved..
The Verge
Amid national outcry over racism, Californians considers bringing back affirmative actionAffirmative action in public education and hiring is illegal in California, but Prop 16 supporters hope that changes after Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Americans worried about Election Day violence and chaos are buying guns and toilet paperAfter a summer of racial clashes, some Americans are preparing for post-presidential election violence by buying guns and other supplies.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this