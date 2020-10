VMI superintendent resigns after Northam orders probe into 'structural racism' at historic military college Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute resigned Monday, a week after Democratic leadership in the state ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism." 👓 View full article

