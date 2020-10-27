Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Tone-Deaf ‘Humbled and Blessed’ Tweets Bragging About Private Island Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Kim Kardashian West got dragged after posting a series of tone-deaf tweets bragging about how “humbled and blessed” she is to have spent her 40th birthday partying on a private island… while so many Americans are struggling just to make ends meet during a global pandemic.



“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she tweeted Tuesday, along with several pictures of the grand experience.



“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she added.



The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, added that she was “humbly reminded” of how “privileged” her life is.



*Also Read:* 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Adds Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry to Voice Cast



“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” she wrote.



But several critics on Twitter were not so impressed with her braggadocious display.



“Humble is doing a hell of a lot of heavy lifting here!” wrote author Sheila O’Flanagan.



One user added: “Not sure these photos or this trip communicates ‘humbled’ but go off.”



“Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” wrote another.



Still another commented: “It’s not a good look to share gleeful news like this while people are struggling and dying. Look at me, I’m crazy rich, can get tested everyday, fly my friends to private islands and pretend the hell you’re living in doesn’t exist. Oh, wait, it doesn’t for me. I’m rich!”







I feel like, maybe, you should not have shared this with us and just kept it to yourself. People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise quarantined in our homes. This is tone deaf and insensitive.



— sully park (@sullypov) October 27, 2020











In fairness to Kim, Jeffrey Epstein’s island was A BARGAIN to rent



— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 27, 2020











I can't even hug my mom, but glad you got to go to your private island and do whatever you wanted. pic.twitter.com/qwEBHJMT9P



— GND Now (@Itsameantonia) October 27, 2020











This year has humbled most of us too….especially the 8 million of us that slipped into poverty. Glad your bday was fun though!



— Melissa Marie (@MelissaMarie_) October 27, 2020











Read the room.



— Oonagh (@Okeating) October 27, 2020











After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/fLg9gfkfRs



— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) October 27, 2020







Kardashian slammed for 'tone deaf' 40th birthday tropical getaway Reality TV star Kim Kardashian faced a backlash Tuesday after chartering a private jet to fly her entourage to a remote tropical island for lavish 40th birthday...

Japan Today 52 minutes ago

Japan Today 52 minutes ago





