Raptors rookie Terence Davis charged with assaulting woman in NYC Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York on charges of assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, police said Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this