Facing Gap in Pennsylvania, Trump Camp Tries to Make Voting Harder

A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..

Among the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..

Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..

After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..

The president pursued lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and his campaign said it would demand a recount in Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a lawsuit filed by the President Trump's campaign to stop the counting of ballots in the state is "simply wrong." (Nov...

Election workers continue to count ballots around the clock in Pennsylvania. More than a million early votes still need to be counted. Jericka Duncan reports.

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania



President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of "transparency."

'America could become like China': Young female voter in key state of Pennsylvania explains why she's pro-Trump



Maryanne Larrea from Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, talks about why she is voting for President Trump, communism and the right to bear arms.