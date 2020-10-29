Facing Gap in Pennsylvania, Trump Camp Tries to Make Voting Harder
Trailing in the polls, President Trump and his campaign are pursuing a three-pronged strategy that would effectively suppress the mail-in vote in the critical state of Pennsylvania.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claimsA number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
New Zealand Herald
Latino vote "can't be ignored" after Trump's projected win in FloridaAmong the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.
CBS News
US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the DemocratsPresident Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
New Zealand Herald
Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, GeorgiaLawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News
Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot countsAfter CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
With His Path to Re-election Narrowing, Trump Turns to the CourtsThe president pursued lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and his campaign said it would demand a recount in Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com
PA Governor calls Trump move 'simply disgraceful'Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a lawsuit filed by the President Trump's campaign to stop the counting of ballots in the state is "simply wrong." (Nov...
USATODAY.com
Surge of mail-in votes slows Pennsylvania ballot countElection workers continue to count ballots around the clock in Pennsylvania. More than a million early votes still need to be counted. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News
'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Gap Inc. American multinational clothing and accessories dates
GAP Deletes Tweet Urging Unity As Divided Nation Waits Election ResultsThe GAP had its heart in the right place with its post-election tweet urging unity but it clearly failed to read the room ... admitting it was just "too soon." A..
TMZ.com
'Too soon for this message': Gap deletes post-election unity tweet after social backlashA tweet from Gap attempting to promote political harmony backfired as users criticized it for being out of touch as Americans await election results.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this