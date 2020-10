Stimulus Update: Check for $375 To be Issued to Eligible Recipients in Colorado Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Colorado announced they will be distributing their own stimulus checks to help the local residents of the state. This is after Congress failed to come up with a deal for a new stimulus package.

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 1 day ago State will send $375 stimulus check to 435,000 Coloradans impacted by pandemic 02:52 Negotiations for a new federal stimulus package remain underway, but Colorado officials are taking some action now, with Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announcing a one-time $375 payment to about 435,000 Coloradans impacted financially by the pandemic.

