The Dish: Rich history of "America’s oldest candy company"

CBS News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
According to the National Retain Federation, Americans dish out an estimated $2.6 billion on candy for Halloween. Dana Jacobson takes a look at candy’s rich history for the “CBS This Morning: Saturday” series The Dish. She takes a trip to what’s been dubbed ‘America’s oldest candy company,’ located in Salem, Massachusetts, where Halloween lasts all month long.
Dana Jacobson American sports announcer

