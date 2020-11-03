Harrison Ford Advocates for Dr. Fauci in Latest Lincoln Project Ad Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Lincoln Project, a prominent political action committee led by several anti-Trump Republicans, has enlisted Harrison Ford to narrate an ad in support of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert.



“Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as director for the National Institute of Infectious Diseases since 1984,” Harrison Ford says in the ad. “He has served the American people tirelessly, honorably, and selflessly. From Reagan, to Bush, to Clinton, to Bush, to Obama, and now to Trump.”



The spot then cuts to Sunday’s Trump rally in Opa-Locka, Fla., the crowd began to chant “Fire Fauci.” Trump just soaked it in for about 15 seconds before he chimed in. “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait ’til a little bit after the election,” Trump said to cheers.



“Tomorrow, you can fire only one of them. The choice is yours,” Harrison Ford says at the end of the ad.



"Tomorrow, you can fire only one of them. The choice is yours," Harrison Ford says at the end of the ad.







The Lincoln Project and Harrison Ford are teaming up to let Americans know you can only keep one of them: Trump, or Fauci. pic.twitter.com/WmimV0inTC



— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020







Presumably what set the crowd off this time were comments by Dr. Fauci from the past few days in which he said some pretty dire things about the state of America’s



The Lincoln Project was founded late last year by several current and former Republicans, including Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, two staples of cable TV news. George Conway, the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, is also a founder.



“The founders of the Lincoln project have spent over 200 years electing Republicans. But now, they’ve sparked a nationwide movement with a singular mission: To defeat Donald Trump and Trumpism,” the group says on its website.



Since launching last December, The Lincoln Project’s Twitter account has racked up nearly two million followers.



