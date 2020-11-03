Global  
 

WorldView: Vienna attack, Hurricane Eta and more global headlines

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A deadly terror attack in Vienna leaves at least four people dead and 17 injured. Nigeria's attorney general says "hoodlums" wearing military uniforms may have shot protesters. Central America prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Eta. And Sri Lanka’s navy with the help of volunteers rescues 120 pilot whales after a mass beaching. Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with a roundup of global headlines.
Vienna Vienna Capital of Austria

Vienna residents in shock after deadly shooting as police hunts at least one gunman [Video]

Vienna residents in shock after deadly shooting as police hunts at least one gunman

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published
Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen [Video]

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen
Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:10Published
Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season keeps raging with Hurricane Eta

 The GOES-East satellite watched Tropical Storm Eta strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on November 2nd, 2020. | Image: NOAA

The 28th..
The Verge

Hurricane Eta threatens to bring 'catastrophic' damage to Central America

 Rapid strengthening of Eta was possible, and forecasters said the system could be a major hurricane before its expected landfall early Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

"Devastating" Hurricane Eta heading for Central America

 Forecasters say late-season storm likely to bring 115 mph winds and as much as almost three feet of rain to some spots in Nicaragua.
CBS News

Migrant Children From Other Countries Are Being Expelled Into Mexico

 Children from Central America are being sent to Mexico, where they may have no family to retrieve them. An internal email said the transfers violated the..
NYTimes.com

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

#EndSars protests: How Anthony Unuode gave his life for a better Nigeria

 Nigerians pay tribute to #EndSars protester Anthony Unuode after he was killed in the capital.
BBC News

Seal Team 6 operation rescues US citizen kidnapped in Niger

 An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger has been rescued in a US military operation in neighbouring Nigeria, US officials said..
New Zealand Herald

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

 WASHINGTON — An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. military operation in neighboring..
WorldNews

Navy Commandos Rescue American Kidnapped in Niger

 U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a predawn raid in neighboring Nigeria to free the American before he could be sold to terrorists.
NYTimes.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London Christmas lights celebrate 2020 heroes [Video]

London Christmas lights celebrate 2020 heroes

Christmas came early on London's iconic Oxford Street as the festive lights were switched on for 2020.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Despite UK coronavirus curbs, robots enable virtual art tours [Video]

Despite UK coronavirus curbs, robots enable virtual art tours

The UK's lockdown might have halted most non-essential activities, but a London gallery is open for online viewings.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

London's City Hall to move from central London to East End

 The opposition leader describes the mayor's plans to move to The Crystal in Newham as "half-baked".
BBC News
Oxford Street Christmas lights celebrate Covid heroes [Video]

Oxford Street Christmas lights celebrate Covid heroes

London's Oxford Street marked the beginning of the festive season on Monday evening with the Christmas lights switch-on. This year's lights honour the people who have given their time and effort to others during the pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Sri Lankan navy, villagers rescue more than 100 stranded whales

 By Waruna Karunatilake COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's navy said on Tuesday more than 100 whales had been rescued after becoming stranded on a beach on the..
WorldNews

Sri Lanka: Rescuers rush to save beached pilot whales

 Around 100 pilot whales are stranded near the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
BBC News

Race to save 100 whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass beaching

 Rescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the country’s biggest mass beaching. The...
WorldNews

Adrift in Lankan waters, boat carrying 4 Indian fishermen rescued

 Upon receiving information, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with the High Commission of India, Colombo, Fisheries Department authorities and established..
DNA

