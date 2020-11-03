WorldView: Vienna attack, Hurricane Eta and more global headlines
A deadly terror attack in Vienna leaves at least four people dead and 17 injured. Nigeria's attorney general says "hoodlums" wearing military uniforms may have shot protesters. Central America prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Eta. And Sri Lanka’s navy with the help of volunteers rescues 120 pilot whales after a mass beaching. Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with a roundup of global headlines.
