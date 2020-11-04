Global  
 

Florida in center of Eta's likely path after hurricane lashes Central America with rains, deadly mudslides

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua 01:17

 Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua's vulnerable communities on the Atlantic Coast and is moving north toward central Honduras. Bryan Wood reports.

South Florida South Florida Geographic and cultural region in Florida, United States

