Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Debrief: How Biden won Wisconsin

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Julie Pace, AP Washington Bureau Chief, explains how Joe Biden won the key battleground state of Wisconsin and what that means for the path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. (Nov. 4)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count 02:11

 Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania: Here's how he reclaimed his home state and the 'blue wall'

 Biden's win in Pennsylvania gives him the final piece in reclaiming "the blue wall," the Rust Belt trifecta of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Prosecutors in Kenosha Drop Sexual Assault Charge Against Jacob Blake

 Mr. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was partly paralyzed after a white police officer shot him seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wis., in August, setting off..
NYTimes.com

Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
CBS News

Wisconsin’s largest county begins certifying US election results

 As canvassing gets under way, Wisconsin's Republican Party has put out a call for volunteers to monitor the process. ......
WorldNews
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Washington begins celebration on news of Biden victory [Video]

Washington begins celebration on news of Biden victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:37Published

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Trump won't concede, revives baseless claims of voter fraud

 Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election following the release of a batch of votes from Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
USATODAY.com

'A new page for America': Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian West, celebs react to Joe Biden's win

 After four days of anticipating election results, Joe Biden is the president-elect. Stars took to Twitter to share their reactions.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Biden and Harris to speak Saturday night

 This will be the first address Biden and Harris make after projections that they won the election.
CBS News

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Biden says he's "on track for over 300 Electoral College votes"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday evening, just a few votes shy of reaching the 270 Electoral College vote threshold for winning the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Joe Biden on cusp of 270 Electoral College votes

 Vote tallying is winding down as former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have an edge over President Trump in Electoral College votes. Also, the president's..
CBS News

How the Electoral College works – and how it affected battleground states in 2020

 Critics say the process puts too much emphasis on swing states and negates the popular vote
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral college votes needed to win presidency [Video]

Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral college votes needed to win presidency

Joe Biden won key several battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

Biden Flips Wisconsin, , Trump Campaign Calls for Recount. President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. When the state was officially called for Biden by the Associated Press,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
'That's make believe': Wisconsin's AG responds to claims of 'irregularities' by Trump's campaign [Video]

'That's make believe': Wisconsin's AG responds to claims of 'irregularities' by Trump's campaign

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected the winner in Wisconsin - President Trump's campaign questioned the results without providing any evidence.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump stumps in Midwest, Biden in Pennsylvania two days before U.S. election

 Biden leads in national opinion polls though the race is seen as close in enough battleground states that Trump could achieve the 270 votes needed to win in the...
CBC.ca

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Joe Biden is now ahead in battleground state of Georgia

Joe Biden is now ahead in battleground state of Georgia Victory in the state would take him over the 270 threshold of electoral college votes needed to win the White House.
Wales Online Also reported by •WorldNews