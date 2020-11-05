Trump vs. Biden: Live updates on the 2020 presidential election results
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump's path.
According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results. According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...
Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..
US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •Newsmax
The counting of votes in the US presidential election continues. It is believed that the next President of the United States will be Joseph Biden. Donald Trump... PRAVDA Also reported by •Mid-Day •CBS News
Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to... USATODAY.com Also reported by •DNA •Newsmax
