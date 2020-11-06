Philly police thwart potential threat to Pennsylvania Convention Center: Report
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Police in Philadelphia have reportedly thwarted a potential plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center – where ballots are still being counted in the too-close-to-call 2020 presidential election.
Police in Philadelphia have reportedly thwarted a potential plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center – where ballots are still being counted in the too-close-to-call 2020 presidential election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this