Stacey Abrams says investments pay off in Georgia
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The voting rights advocate says she's been dedicating her life to fighting for equal access to the ballot, especially for Black voters. (Nov. 6)
Stacey Abrams American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and author
Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey AbramsWith 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Georgia election officials give updateGeorgia election officials gave an update on the vote count Friday afternoon, after announcing earlier in the day that the state is headed toward a ballot..
CBS News
Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in PhillyProtests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Georgia secretary of state says there will be a recountAs the election results from Georgia remain too close to call, the secretary of state announced Friday that there will be a recount. CBS News campaign reporter..
CBS News
Democrats Flip House Seat in Atlanta Area That Was Top Target of PartyCarolyn Bourdeaux had narrowly lost her 2018 bid for Georgia’s Seventh District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties.
NYTimes.com