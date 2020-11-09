11/8/2020: Counting the Vote, Operation Warp Speed, Ken Burns
Pennsylvania election officials detail their vote count, share experiences from election week; Then, planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine; And, Ken Burns speaks with Scott Pelley about how his films are made, the message he wants to convey with them and how he became the person he is today.
