11/8/2020: Counting the Vote, Operation Warp Speed, Ken Burns

Feds Bring Hammer Down On Biotech Firm Vaxart



California biotech company Vaxart is under federal investigation and is being sued by a number of investors. According to CNN, Vaxart was served with a grand jury subpoena in July from the US District Court for the Northern District of California. It's under fire for exaggerating its involvement in the US government's Operation Warp Speed program for developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

