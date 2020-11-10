Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attorney General Bill Barr authorizes investigation into voting irregularities

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. Attorneys to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election is certified. CBS Los Angeles has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Barr authorizes U.S. attorneys to pursue alleged voter fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys across the country to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud.
CBS News

Barr OKs investigations of voting irregularities despite lack of evidence of massive fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities during the 2020 elections, contradicting..
USATODAY.com

Pro-Trump protesters picket Attorney General Barr's house in Virginia, demand he 'lock up' Joe Biden

 About a dozen men held signs with slogans such as "Biden Lies Matter," "Equal Justice Is Coming" and "They that forsake the law praise the wicked."
USATODAY.com
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge [Video]

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

United States Attorney United States Attorney Chief prosecutor representing the United States federal government

Star of 'Cheer' Jerry Harris Charged With Producing Child Pornography | THR News [Video]

Star of 'Cheer' Jerry Harris Charged With Producing Child Pornography | THR News

Jerry Harris on Thursday was charged federally with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Google tries to block Hood's investigation [Video]

Google tries to block Hood's investigation

Attorney General Jim Hood's office and Google facing off in Federal Court.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:47Published
Texas AG Ken Paxton: State Mask Requirement Does Not Apply To Polling Sites [Video]

Texas AG Ken Paxton: State Mask Requirement Does Not Apply To Polling Sites

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a reminder that the statewide requirement does not apply to polling sites.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published
Attorney General Barr to quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr to quarantine

Attorney General William Barr is going to self quarantine after the president tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Attorney General Bill Barr authorizes investigation into voting irregularities

 Attorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. Attorneys to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election is...
CBS News

Barr Calls Mexico Amid Friction Over Ex-Defense Minister Arrest

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week to try to lower bilateral tension arising from the U.S. arrest of...
Newsmax

Barr approves US election investigations despite little evidence of fraud

 US Attorney General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the country to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •USATODAY.com