Attorney General Bill Barr authorizes investigation into voting irregularities

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge



A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

