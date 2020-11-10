Attorney General Bill Barr authorizes investigation into voting irregularities
Attorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. Attorneys to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election is certified. CBS Los Angeles has more.
