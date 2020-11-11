Global  
 

On This Day: 11 November 2004

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
In 2004, Madonna and Robbie Williams were among the stars to be inducted at the first UK Music Hall of Fame ceremony. (Nov. 11)
 
40-day Odisha Assembly session to commence from Nov 20 with no weekends break

40-day Odisha Assembly session to commence from Nov 20 with no weekends break

 Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar on November 10, the speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and MLA from Digapahandi Assembly Constituency, Dr Surjya Narayan Patro spoke about the upcoming session of the state assembly. Patro said, "40-day Odisha assembly session will be conducted from November...

Robbie Williams British singer and entertainer

Robbie Williams ghosted wife Ayda Field when they first met

Robbie Williams ghosted wife Ayda Field when they first met

Robbie Williams' relationship with wife Ayda Field got off to a rocky start after the pop star ghosted the actress.

Madonna American singer-songwriter and actress

Madonna abandoned David Guetta collaboration over star sign

Madonna abandoned David Guetta collaboration over star sign

Madonna turned down the chance to work with French DJ David Guetta - because of his star sign.

'13 Reasons Why' actress Anne Winters is up for taking on Madonna

'13 Reasons Why' actress Anne Winters is up for taking on Madonna

Madge previously revealed that she is working with director Diablo Cody on the project, but no actress has yet been picked for the part.

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to see her lip-sync to the diva’s hits.Now Jessie Castro, 39, of Orlando, Florida, USA – who has appeared in adocumentary and on US talk shows after her lookalike videos went viral – ispreparing for a full-on festive season, when she will come into her own lip-syncing to the singer’s Yuletide classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You. Andwith multi-Grammy award winning Mariah turning 50 this year, launching a newbook this month and releasing an album in October, mum-of-one Jessie isanticipating a lucrative few months ahead – even though her performing work isjust a ‘side hustle’ to her current job as a college administrator at FullSail University in Winter Park, Florida. She said: ““I can’t say there’s anaverage amount I make each year because I can go for months without doinggigs, but it must be in excess of $20,000 (£15,640) annually, if I do a gigevery three months and two a week at Christmas.” It was after a video callwith the world number one Madonna impersonator, Chris America, following alookalike convention in 2015 that Jessie, who has a son, Arian, 12 – havingnoticed a surge in people saying she looked like Mariah after her album,Butterfly, went multi-platinum in 1997 – started to develop her career. Shesaid: “I had met Chris America over video call and she became kind of a mentorto me. She was amazing. She is a star among lookalikes.”

Madonna to direct her own biopic

Madonna to direct her own biopic

Madonna has announced she is working with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody on a biopic.

Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain

Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three times more Covid-19 tests are being conducted as against the last peak of positive cases. Jain's statement comes amid the surge in Covid cases in..

Watch: Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations amid tight security

Watch: Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations amid tight security

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, arrangements are being done in full swing. Entry of outsiders in the temple town will be banned for four days from Wednesday. Police said that drone..

Perth comes to a standstill to mark Remembrance Day

Perth comes to a standstill to mark Remembrance Day

Perth in Western Australia came to a standstill on November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.

Today in History for November 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: An armistice ends the fighting in World War I; Pilgrims sign Mayflower Compact; Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat dies; Author...
USATODAY.com

Election deals, the return of Santa in Denver and other free and cheap November fun

 Election deals While there are more important issues on Nov. 3, bargain hunters will always vote for saving money. Whether you dropped your ballot into a box,...
Denver Post

Map: The states that accept mailed ballots after Election Day

 See how deep into November ballots (postmarked on or before Nov. 3) will be accepted among the more than 20 states accepting mail-in ballots.
Upworthy