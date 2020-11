Michael Avenatti trial over Stormy Daniels book earnings set for April Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti is scheduled to go to trial April 26 for allegedly stealing $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels and forging her signature. 👓 View full article

