Samuel L Jackson Is Not Amused by Jon Voight’s Insane ‘Civil War’ Video: ‘F— John Voight’ Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Samuel L. Jackson had a very succinct message for Jon Voight after the “Ray Donovan” actor posted an absolutely unhinged video on Twitter claiming Democrats are working on behalf of Satan and that the effort to overturn the 2020 election is a righteous fight on par with the civil war: “F—. John Voight!!!”



Honestly, we’re not entirely sure if misspelling Voight’s first name was a typo or deliberate.



In the video, which can be viewed here if you want, Voight lies about the election by saying that Joe Biden’s election victory over donald Trump is itself a “lie.” And that’s when things get really disturbing.



“As if we all don’t know the truth. And when one tries to deceive, we know that one can’t get away with it,” Voight says before indulging in some revenge fantasies against Democrats for having the gall to be happy about winning an election “There will be a price to pay. The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for, because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”



*Also Read:* CNN's John Berman: Is 'Embarrassment' Keeping Trump From 'Showing His Face' in Public? (Video)



“My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War,” Voight goes on to say. “The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation. We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and fight now for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are.”



Of course, everything Voight said is false. According to the New York Times, Washington Post and even Fox News, not to mention many, many judges, there has been no evidence of



But Jackson singled out another specific problem in Voight’s crazy video — that comparison to the Civil War. “First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly F—. John Voight!!!”



He’s right about that by the way: Every single state who issued decrees explaining why they were committing treason specifically cited preservation of slavery. Of course, in absolutely fairness he’s not right about how Voight’s first name is spelled.



See the video, and Jackson’s response, below.







First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!!



— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 11, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Kimmel Willing to Let Trump Remain President If He Wears Lululemon Yoga Pants for Next 4 Years (Video)



Colbert Knows Some Fake Lawyers That Can Help Trump With His Coup Attempt (Video)



John Oliver Says Trump's Election Loss Was Like a 'Reverse 9/11' (Video) Samuel L. Jackson had a very succinct message for Jon Voight after the “Ray Donovan” actor posted an absolutely unhinged video on Twitter claiming Democrats are working on behalf of Satan and that the effort to overturn the 2020 election is a righteous fight on par with the civil war: “F—. John Voight!!!”Honestly, we’re not entirely sure if misspelling Voight’s first name was a typo or deliberate.In the video, which can be viewed here if you want, Voight lies about the election by saying that Joe Biden’s election victory over donald Trump is itself a “lie.” And that’s when things get really disturbing.“As if we all don’t know the truth. And when one tries to deceive, we know that one can’t get away with it,” Voight says before indulging in some revenge fantasies against Democrats for having the gall to be happy about winning an election “There will be a price to pay. The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for, because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”*Also Read:* CNN's John Berman: Is 'Embarrassment' Keeping Trump From 'Showing His Face' in Public? (Video)“My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War,” Voight goes on to say. “The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation. We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and fight now for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are.”Of course, everything Voight said is false. According to the New York Times, Washington Post and even Fox News, not to mention many, many judges, there has been no evidence of voter fraud . And just as important, Biden has already leads in the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, and all major media outlets have projected he will easily win the electoral college. (Also, as far as we know, Joe Biden has not declared allegiance to the dark one.)But Jackson singled out another specific problem in Voight’s crazy video — that comparison to the Civil War. “First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly F—. John Voight!!!”He’s right about that by the way: Every single state who issued decrees explaining why they were committing treason specifically cited preservation of slavery. Of course, in absolutely fairness he’s not right about how Voight’s first name is spelled.See the video, and Jackson’s response, below.First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 11, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Kimmel Willing to Let Trump Remain President If He Wears Lululemon Yoga Pants for Next 4 Years (Video)Colbert Knows Some Fake Lawyers That Can Help Trump With His Coup Attempt (Video)John Oliver Says Trump's Election Loss Was Like a 'Reverse 9/11' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What court packing means and how it affects the number of seats on the Supreme Court



The Supreme Court didn't always have nine justices, in fact, it had more. But what changed and made nine the number that stuck? Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:44 Published 3 weeks ago Samuel L. Jackson offers swearing lessons in exchange for pledges to vote



Samuel L. Jackson is offering to share his vast knowledge of swearing, in a bid to get people out to vote in the upcoming U.S. election Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on September 16, 2020 Gettysburg 'ghosts' run across road in this bone-chilling video



Two "ghosts" at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, were spotted — 157 years after the infamous Civil War battle. See the spooky sight for yourself, filmed by New Jersey resident Greg Yuelling, as he drove.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:46 Published on September 15, 2020

