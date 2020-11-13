Massachusetts COVID-19 death toll exceeds 10,000
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and confirmed deaths surpass 10,000. (Nov. 13)
