Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South.
