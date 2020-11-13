Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17

Denver Post Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

E.J. Speed blocks Titans’ punt leading to Colts touchdown in AFC South battle, 34-17

E.J. Speed blocks Titans’ punt leading to Colts touchdown in AFC South battle, 34-17 After trailing in the first half of the game, the Indianapolis Colts capitalized on the Tennessee Titans special teams' mishaps. E.J. Speed blocked Trevor...
FOX Sports

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck react to Colts decisive victory over Titans on Thursday Night Football

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck react to Colts decisive victory over Titans on Thursday Night Football Thursday Night Football’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman react to the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans. The Colts had a dominant second half...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports

Indianapolis Colts break away from Tennessee Titans, force tie atop AFC South

 The Colts are in a tie with the Titans for the AFC South lead after riding a strong second-half performance to a win over Tennessee.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports