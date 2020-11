You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, Packers and Notre Dame legend, dies at 84 The longtime NFL running back won five different championships in the pros

CBS Sports 8 hours ago



Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung dies at 84 Paul Hornung, who starred for Notre Dame in the 1950s and the Packers in the 1960s, died at age 84, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago