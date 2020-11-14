Global  
 

Trump passes supporters gathered for "Million MAGA March"

CBS News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The president passed supporters in his Secret Service motorcade before heading to the golf course.
 Donald Trump drove past and waved at his supporters in Washington DC, as they gathered for a “Million MAGA March”.

Trump election lawsuit in Arizona's Maricopa County dismissed, outcome wouldn't have affected races

 By Friday morning, the Trump team had filed a motion acknowledging the outcome of the lawsuit would have no impact on Arizona's presidential results
Thousands attend march in DC to support Trump

 Supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden. (Nov...
US election: Biden's team demands access to security briefings given to Trump

 Joe Biden's transition team is getting tough and demanding access to critical national security briefings amid Donald Trump's continued refusal to admit election..
Trump supporters gather for "Million MAGA March"

 Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. Saturday for the "Million MAGA March," a rally against the projected Biden-Harris win. CBS News..
Virus sidelines at least 130 in Secret Service

 WASHINGTON — More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or..
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Secret Service Struck Again by Coronavirus Outbreak

 At least 30 officers in the agency’s Uniformed Division have tested positive in recent weeks. Another 60 or so were asked to isolate.
President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club.

Actress, singer, dancer and Bronx legend Jennifer Lopez sits down with Speedy to reveal she’s never smoked in her entire life, explains why she doesn’t understand Latino trump supporters, and..

Two Kentucky restaurant owners are offering Trump supporters a free meal, but there's a catch.

Virus sidelines at least 130 in Secret Service

Virus sidelines at least 130 in Secret Service WASHINGTON — More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or...
At least 30 Secret Service officers test positive for the virus as others are asked to isolate
