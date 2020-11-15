Global  
 

Army identifies U.S. soldiers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

CBS News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Army revealed the names of the American soldiers who were killed when their Blackhawk went down in the Sinai Peninsula -- once a battleground between Egypt and Israel. Two members of the French and Czech militaries were also killed in the crash, which was caused by a mechanical failure.
News video: Six Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

 Now to a developing story out of Egypt, six Americans were among the eight military members of a peacekeeping force killed this morning in a helicopter crash. The coalition force saying in a statement that one American survived.

