Army identifies U.S. soldiers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Israeli agents killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 - NYT



Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials. Soraya Ali reports.

