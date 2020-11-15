Army identifies U.S. soldiers killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Army revealed the names of the American soldiers who were killed when their Blackhawk went down in the Sinai Peninsula -- once a battleground between Egypt and Israel. Two members of the French and Czech militaries were also killed in the crash, which was caused by a mechanical failure.
