Matthew Perry Announces Rescheduled 'Friends' Reunion to Be Slated on March 2021

Sunday, 15 November 2020
Matthew Perry Announces Rescheduled 'Friends' Reunion to Be Slated on March 2021The filming of the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion episode had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The patience of the hit sitcom's fans has been strained, but Matthew Perry's announcement affirms that it will be worth the wait.
