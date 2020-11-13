Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Roker, 'Friends,' BLACKPINK

Friday, 13 November 2020
Al Roker back home after prostate cancer surgery; Matthew Perry says "Friends" reunion episode will start filming in March; Korean girl group BLACKPINK's panda stunt prompts anger in China. (Nov. 13)
 
On Friday, Roker shared the news on 'Today'.

Al Roker shared Friday on "Today" that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The beloved TV weatherman will undergo surgery for the condition. Roker said it was discovered after a routine medical checkup in September. According to CNN, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. That risk increased to 1 in 7 for African American men. Roker's co-anchors rallied around him and he said he's feeling optimistic about his cancer treatment.

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest problem between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its larger neighbor. Libby Hogan has more.

The K-pop girl group has dropped the highly-anticipated record, which features their new collaboration with Cardi B, "Bet You Wanna".

The K-pop girl group has unveiled the track-listing for 'The Album' .

The long-awaited 'Friends' reunion special will move into production early next year according to Matthew Perry.

Friends reunion 'put back to March' says Matthew Perry

 "Looks like we have a busy year coming up," tweets cast member Matthew Perry.
BBC News

 American actor Matthew Perry announced on Thursday (local time) via Twitter that the highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special will be debuting in March 2021...
 Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry from Friends has an update on the Reunion special for y'all. Finally, we know when it's happening and it's such a relief.
