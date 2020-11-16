Global  
 

CDC had contentious plan for flight filled with COVID-exposed cruise passengers

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
After passengers on the Costa Luminosa cruise ship fell ill with COVID-19 in March, American were flown to Atlanta after reaching Europe. Passengers say what happened next was nothing short of a nightmare. Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
As the Pandemic Surges, C.D.C. Issues Increasingly Assertive Advice

 Agency scientists often contradict the Trump administration now, but critics urge a more public stance.
NYTimes.com
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published

Covid: Michigan and Washington State clamp down as US cases pass 11 million mark

 Michigan and Washington State act to stem coronavirus, which claims more than 900 lives a day in America.
BBC News

WW, formerly Weight Watchers, unveils new myWW+ program with more personalization, support amid COVID-19

 WW, formerly Weight Watchers, has a new program called myWW+ focusing on more than food. The Oprah Winfrey-backed company's plan is more personalized.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19: Boris Johnson self-isolating as week of policy announcements begins

 The PM's plan to reset his government is complicated as he will now be confined to Downing Street.
BBC News
COVID-19: Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopens for devotees [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopens for devotees

Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees were seen visiting the temple and offering prayers. Temples across the Maharashtra reopened from today onwards and have to follow COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Georgia’s ballot ‘audit’ starts today. Is it actually a recount?

 ATLANTA — Georgia on Friday begins tallying — by hand — nearly 5 million ballots that were cast in the state in the Nov. 3 presidential election. But is it..
WorldNews

Amazon expands its in-garage delivery to 4,000 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York

 Amazon

Amazon is making its in-garage delivery an option for more people. The company announced today that it’s expanding its Key by Amazon..
The Verge

A Halloween treat

 Zoe Thomas, of Atlanta, is a three-year-old who was diagnosed with leukemia back in February. And because her immune system is now compromised, she couldn't go..
CBS News

Atlanta police charge suspect in fatal shooting of rapper King Von

 Atlanta police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper King Von.
USATODAY.com

