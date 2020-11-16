CDC had contentious plan for flight filled with COVID-exposed cruise passengers

COVID-19: Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopens for devotees



Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees were seen visiting the temple and offering prayers. Temples across the Maharashtra reopened from today onwards and have to follow COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published on November 16