PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travel

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Nov. 16)
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Consumer Reports: Tips on safe holiday travel amid the pandemic

Consumer Reports: Tips on safe holiday travel amid the pandemic 02:52

 Of course, public health experts say staying home is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, but if you absolutely must fly, Consumer Reports has some tips to help keep you safe at 35,000 feet.

A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com

Voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's Democratic-leaning counties

 The Wisconsin suit was dismissed the same day plaintiffs in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania dropped their legal challenge seeking the same goal.
USATODAY.com

How these Pennsylvania counties helped Joe Biden win, and what it means for 2022 and 2024 elections

 Driving down the margins in the red counties didn't help Joe Biden as much as driving up the margins in the blue counties.
USATODAY.com
Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race. He went on to make unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania. Thousands of pro-Trump protesters assembled in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March at the weekend. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Arsenal's Elneny tests positive for Covid-19 on Egypt duty

 Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny tests positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association announces.
BBC News

Republican leaders beg 'knuckleheads' to stay safe as COVID cases soar in rural, red states

 Some GOP leaders in red states say they're having a hard time convincing people to take COVID-19 seriously in part because of President Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

When should you replace your cloth face mask?

 Cloth face masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but overtime they deteriorate and become less effective. Here's when to replace them.
USATODAY.com

Delhi situation ‘unprecedented’, new cases could hit 500/million: Niti Aayog

 An "unprecedented situation" has emerged in Delhi, which could worsen in coming weeks with Covid-19 cases rising to 500 cases per million population from around..
IndiaTimes

