Biden urges Americans to limit Thanksgiving plans

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is urging all Americans to follow the advice of health and medical professionals when making their Thanksgiving plans amid the ongoing pandemic. Biden says he and his wife Jill are having the same discussions. (Nov. 16)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans

President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans 02:50

 Despite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

