Biden urges Americans to limit Thanksgiving plans

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?



There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine, Business Insider says first responders and vulnerable populations will receive vaccines through March.

