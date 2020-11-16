Biden urges Americans to limit Thanksgiving plans
President-elect Joe Biden is urging all Americans to follow the advice of health and medical professionals when making their Thanksgiving plans amid the ongoing pandemic. Biden says he and his wife Jill are having the same discussions. (Nov. 16)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Covid: Long queues for tests ahead of US Thanksgiving holidayWith many Americans still planning to visit family and friends, how effective is getting a test before you go?
BBC News
Rachel Maddow Reveals COVID Nearly Killed Her Partner of 21 YearsRachel Maddow now has a scary firsthand experience with COVID-19, and after seeing her longtime partner fight for her life for weeks ... she's warning Americans..
TMZ.com
1 in 4 Americans are jobless or earning poverty-level wagesOfficial government statistics don't fully capture just how much millions of Americans are hurting, one expert says.
CBS News
12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election resultsGeorgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News
Republican Resistance Looms in the Senate for Biden’s NomineesThe polarization of the confirmation process, once a matter of giving the president the team he chooses, will present the new administration with a challenge in..
NYTimes.com
Biden meets top Democrats as challenges loomUS President-elect Joe Biden held his first in-person meeting with top Democrats Friday, his firt with them since winning the election. (Nov. 20)
USATODAY.com
Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck SchumerPresident-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
USATODAY.com
Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:42Published
Thanksgiving Holiday in the US, Canada, and several other countries
CDC says people should not travel for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 surgesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people should not travel for..
The Verge
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfersA few more holidays are coming to the virtual world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Today, Nintendo announced that Turkey Day and Toy Day — the in-universe..
The Verge
10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources