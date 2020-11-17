Global  
 

As Coronavirus Surges, California Orders Another Round Of Restrictions

NPR Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is "pulling an emergency brake" to roll back business reopenings. The state has seen a major surge in new coronavirus cases in recent days.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California 03:15

 Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)

