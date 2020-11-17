As Coronavirus Surges, California Orders Another Round Of Restrictions
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is "pulling an emergency brake" to roll back business reopenings. The state has seen a major surge in new coronavirus cases in recent days.
