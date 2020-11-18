Global  
 

House Democrats back Nancy Pelosi for Speaker

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi appears poised for a fourth term as Speaker of the House after her Democratic colleagues re-nominated her to the position. This comes despite the fact that Democrats just lost a number of House seats. Tanya Somanader of Crooked Media joined CBSN to discuss what lessons the party can learn from this election.
