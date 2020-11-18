House Democrats back Nancy Pelosi for Speaker
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi appears poised for a fourth term as Speaker of the House after her Democratic colleagues re-nominated her to the position. This comes despite the fact that Democrats just lost a number of House seats. Tanya Somanader of Crooked Media joined CBSN to discuss what lessons the party can learn from this election.
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Democrats nominate Nancy Pelosi for another term as speaker, as she suggests it could be her last.
NYTimes.com
After losing seats in the House, Democrats nominate Nancy Pelosi for another term as speaker.
NYTimes.com
House Democrats set to nominate Pelosi for speaker in leadership electionsPelosi is expected to address reporters after her likely nomination to be speaker. The final vote will be in January.
CBS News
As Pelosi's Majority Thins, House Democrats Are in a Tight SpotSpeaker Nancy Pelosi is on track to keep her post, but with a slim majority that leaves little room for defections, party divisions could prove disastrous...
NYTimes.com
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, Doesn't Think Trump Is Going AwayThe California Republican believes his party's victories in 2020 came thanks to the president, not in spite of him: "He brought turnout."
NYTimes.com
House Democrat says Congress has few options to help Biden's transition to powerMore than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, Democratic lawmakers are still pushing the federal government to provide..
CBS News
Adam Schiff, Trump's Chief Antagonist, Ponders Life After TrumpHaving raised over $40 million this election cycle, the California Democrat is weighing his next moves, including the possibility of a Biden administration post,..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Senator Sherrod Brown calls out Senator Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask in tense exchangeAfter Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown called on his colleague, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, to wear a mask while sitting in the presiding officer's chair on..
CBS News
Biden transition: Trump pays $4.3 million for recount of two Wisconsin countiesUnited States President Donald Trump filed today for a recount of Wisconsin's two most Democratic counties, paying the required $3 million ($4.3m) cost.He..
New Zealand Herald
Senate Intelligence Committee's top Democrat reacts to Trump firing election security officialPresident Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
CBS News
Crooked Media
