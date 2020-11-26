Former Fed Chair Yellen Faces Tough Challenges As Biden’s Treasury Secretary

Global  
 

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 November 2020
Former Fed Chair Yellen Faces Tough Challenges As Biden’s Treasury SecretaryBy Rob Garver

By turning to Janet Yellen to become the next secretary of the Treasury, President-elect Joe Biden is betting that her gravitas as the former head of the nation's central bank and her past political experience as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers will serve her well as the U.S. economy struggles to come...
