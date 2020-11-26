Former Fed Chair Yellen Faces Tough Challenges As Biden’s Treasury Secretary
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () By Rob Garver
By turning to Janet Yellen to become the next secretary of the Treasury, President-elect Joe Biden is betting that her gravitas as the former head of the nation's central bank and her past political experience as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers will serve her well as the U.S. economy struggles to come...
Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary. Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are...