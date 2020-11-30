|
|
President-elect Joe Biden Picks Janet Yellen For Treasury Secretary
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden has selected a familiar face to lead his Treasury Department: Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve.
The nomination is historic. If confirmed by the Senate next year, Yellen would be the first woman ever to head the Treasury Department.
"We've made good progress, but we...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Joe Biden Fractures Foot
President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:36Published
|
President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|