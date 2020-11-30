Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden Picks Janet Yellen For Treasury Secretary

Newsy Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden Picks Janet Yellen For Treasury SecretaryWatch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden has selected a familiar face to lead his Treasury Department: Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

The nomination is historic. If confirmed by the Senate next year, Yellen would be the first woman ever to head the Treasury Department.

"We've made good progress, but we...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
