Nuggets draft Zeke Nnaji: Here's how the national experts graded Denver's selection

Denver Post Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The Nuggets added some size and energy on Wednesday when they selected Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji with the No. 22 pick in the NBA draft. Here's a look at how the national experts graded Denver's pick.
